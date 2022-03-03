Dawn Jeyes, 53, travelled all the way from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire with her mum, 76-year-old Mary Matthews, to catch Giants Live - Britain's Strongest Man 2022 on Saturday, February 26.

But as they walked down the path, her mum tripped and fell over, leaving her unable to move and with pain piercing her left arm.

Dawn said Mary was unable to get herself up, even when she tried to lift her.

Dawn with her mum, who was wrapped in blanket after she tripped and fell over on their way to a live show at Sheffield Arena last Saturday.

She said: "I immediately dialled 999 and asked for help. As I was speaking to the operator, people were driving past and upon seeing my situation, they stopped to help even though there was nothing to be done but that did not stop the people of Sheffield offering their assistance in any way they could.

"I was told the ambulance could take up to 90 minutes to arrive so as my mum laid on the ground, I sat beside her. She had my coat to rest her head on and I waited.

"This is when the people of Sheffield showed their true nature - that of kindness and generosity."

She stated that passing drivers and pedestrians stopped to provide assistance. Before she knew it, her mother was already wrapped in blankets given by strangers who refused to provide their details so she could return their blankets.

Dawn: Mum on the road to recovery

She added: "A genuine kind man from the local garage that was near to us offered help too. I was cold but did not have a blanket because I had refused to take any from my mum.

"The gentleman then took off his warm fluffy lined jacket and gave it to me, providing me with instant warmth. I asked for his details so that I could return it but he refused."

Dawn also expressed her gratitude to the paramedics who drove her mother to the hospital and made sure she could follow them because she had not lived in Sheffield for over 30 years and was afraid of getting lost.

She said: "A heartfelt thank you to the paramedics and all the staff in A&E.

"The staff at Northern General hospital on the Clinical Decisions Unit, you all are amazing, and especially nurses Chrissie Rising and Daisy Wakefield, who made sure my mum was pain-free as much as possible and kept us entertained with their conversations, and to the staff member who gave me a coffee and a sandwich."

Dawn said her mum had dislocated her elbow and broken her arm but is now on the road to recovery.

She said although they both had missed the show, she was grateful to have witnessed the generosity and kindness by ordinary people.

She added: "We didn’t get to witness Britain’s Strongest Men show off their amazing talent and strength in the arena but we got to witness life’s real strongest heroes, in the people of Sheffield as they showed their strength in kindness, generosity and heartfelt concern.