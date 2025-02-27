“Alright lads, now I’m hurt, leave it,” that was the desperate plea of a beloved Sheffield man, after two teenagers jumped out of the shadows and began to stab him in a city park.

But the two teenagers - 17-year-old Jack Douglas and Barney Griffin, aged 18 - sadly did not stop there, and their knife attack upon Sacad Ali went on to end his life.

Mr Ali, aged 24, had been ‘lured’ to Ponderosa Park in the Upperthorpe area of Sheffield by the teens’ associate, Rebecca Moore, ‘under the promise of sexual favours’.

The trio all had connections to the ‘Frank’ drug line, operating in that area of Sheffield, with Douglas and Griffin dealing drugs through it, and 25-year-old Moore, a sex worker, dependent upon it to feed her habit.

They believed Mr Ali was jeopardising the drug line, by dealing Class A drugs on their patch.

The trio hatched a plot to harm Mr Ali. It did not just result in his untimely death, but it also ruined their young lives, after all three were convicted of his murder.

A mini-documentary on ShotsTV! details the shocking circumstances of the case, and the way in which the two teenagers went from promising young footballers to convicted killers.

Watch it here: https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52796825

It's also on Freeview channel 262 at 8pm tonight.