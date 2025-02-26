Ashley Betts: Man accused of 'keeping' an American alligator at a location in Rotherham
Mr Betts’ case was brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (February 26, 2025).
Court documents state Mr Betts is charged with an offence of keeping a ‘dangerous wild animal, namely American alligator (Alligator mississippiensis), other than under the authority of a licence granted in accordance with the provisions of the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976 by a local authority’.
The documents also state the prosecution has been brought by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.
The offence is alleged to have been carried out in Rotherham on July 11, 2024.
The case has now been adjourned until next month.
The American alligator is a large crocodilian reptile native to the Southeastern United States and a small section of northeastern Mexico.
Adult male American alligators usually measure between 3.4 to 4.6 metres in length, while adult females have an average length of between 2.6 to 3 metres.