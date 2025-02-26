Ashley Betts: Man accused of 'keeping' an American alligator at a location in Rotherham

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 14:25 BST

The case of a man charged with ‘keeping’ an American alligator has been brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

The charge has been brought against Ashley Betts, aged 32, of Carlyle Court, Maltby, Rotherham.

Mr Betts’ case was brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (February 26, 2025).

Court documents state Mr Betts is charged with an offence of keeping a ‘dangerous wild animal, namely American alligator (Alligator mississippiensis), other than under the authority of a licence granted in accordance with the provisions of the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976 by a local authority'. Stock picture of an American alligator used insetCourt documents state Mr Betts is charged with an offence of keeping a ‘dangerous wild animal, namely American alligator (Alligator mississippiensis), other than under the authority of a licence granted in accordance with the provisions of the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976 by a local authority'. Stock picture of an American alligator used inset
Court documents state Mr Betts is charged with an offence of keeping a ‘dangerous wild animal, namely American alligator (Alligator mississippiensis), other than under the authority of a licence granted in accordance with the provisions of the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976 by a local authority’.

The documents also state the prosecution has been brought by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

The offence is alleged to have been carried out in Rotherham on July 11, 2024.

The case has now been adjourned until next month.

The American alligator is a large crocodilian reptile native to the Southeastern United States and a small section of northeastern Mexico.

Adult male American alligators usually measure between 3.4 to 4.6 metres in length, while adult females have an average length of between 2.6 to 3 metres.

