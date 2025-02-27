A former student officer with South Yorkshire Police would have been sacked for gross misconduct had they not resigned, over allegations suggesting they ‘encouraged violence against a female colleague’.

The student officer, who was serving with South Yorkshire Police at the time of the alleged conduct between May and July 2021, has not been named by the force.

The allegations he faced were heard during a misconduct hearing held by the force earlier this month (February 2025).

Documents state: “Between 30th March 2021 and 2nd July 2021, the officer sent messages and images in a student officer WhatsApp that were racist, inappropriate, sexually inappropriate, discriminatory and/or offensive in nature.

“On 1st July 2021, the officer sent messages on a student officer WhatApp group that were inappropriate and/or encouraging violence against a female colleague.

“This is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct, Equality and Diversity and authority, Respect and Courtesy.

“The matters set out above are breaches of the Standards which are so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct.”

The panel found that the officer breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of the allegations made, and that the breaches amounted to gross misconduct.

The outcome of the hearing was that, had the officer not already resigned from the force, he would have been dismissed without notice.

He is the third South Yorkshire Police officer involved in misconduct hearings whose names have not been released.

A total of five misconduct hearings have been held by the force in 2025, meaning that three out of five - or 60 per cent - of the officers involved in such proceedings have had their identities protected by South Yorkshire Police.

When asked to explain the decision to withhold this officer’s name, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that while the officer’s name may have been omitted from the hearing, it was held in public.

The force spokesperson continued: “A privacy request application was made to our Chief Constable on the grounds of health concerns.

“The application was authorised by the Chief.”

“Decisions to authorise anonymised hearings are made in line with Home Office Statutory guidance, specifically paragraph 11.84, section F: the physical and mental health and/or welfare of the officer subject to the misconduct hearing.”

Home Office statutory guidance on ‘Professional Standards, Performance and Integrity in Policing’ states that an advanced decision to hold a hearing in private should only be taken in ‘exceptional circumstances,’ and that the hearing’s chair may ‘consider that it would be appropriate to ask the appropriate authority to publish a notice on its website explaining the decision’.

No such notice of explanation has been published.