Officers were called to reports of a fight at the bottom of The Moor, outside the council’s Moorfoot offices, on Saturday, September 24, at around 5.30am.

A man in his 20s was found with a slash wound and was taken to hospital, though his injuries were not thought to be serious.

The Moor in Sheffield city centre, where a man was found with a slash wound and was taken to hospital following reports of a street fight. Google Street View photo

Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested for assault. They have both since been bailed.