The Moor Sheffield: No charges yet after man found slashed on city centre street
Police are still investigating an assault in which a man was slashed on a Sheffield city centre street at the weekend.
By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 5:20 pm
Officers were called to reports of a fight at the bottom of The Moor, outside the council’s Moorfoot offices, on Saturday, September 24, at around 5.30am.
A man in his 20s was found with a slash wound and was taken to hospital, though his injuries were not thought to be serious.
Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested for assault. They have both since been bailed.