A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the events on Penistone Road, in Hillsborough.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving a black BMW and a red Vauxhall Corsa at around 9.45pm on Wednesday, September 28 on Penistone Road at the junction, with KFC.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Four or five males left the black BMW, believed to have been stolen from Fulwood yesterday afternoon, on foot. One of the males, armed with a suspected firearm, then ran and robbed a red Ford SMAX from a member of the public and drove it the wrong way down Penistone Road.

A damaged car inside the cordon on Penistone Road, Hillsborough. Picture: Scott Merrylees

“Shortly afterwards, the male in the Ford SMAX left the vehicle and ran across the same road to rob a silver Tiguan from another member of the public, driving away towards Bradfield Road.

“A Special Constable, who came across the incident whilst on duty, ended up injured after being in collision with the Tiguan. Another Special Constable was also involved but thankfully only suffered superficial injuries. The first officer remains in hospital at this time with thankfully, minor injuries.”

A 26-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, robbery and attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Two women in the red Corsa were taken to hospital where they received treatment for minor injuries and were later discharged.

Penistone Road, Hillsborough remains closed this afternoon (Thursday, September 29) following a crime spree on the road last night in which two cars were stolen and four people, including two special constables, were left injured. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, overseeing the investigation, said: “Last night affected a number of people in the city centre and has no doubt caused some real concern in the community. I would like to reassure the public that we’re doing all we can to find those responsible and work out the sequence of events that may have led up to the incidents on Penistone Road.

“Members of the public in three different cars were left both injured and shaken and one of our Special Constables, who volunteers to make the streets safer in his own time, is currently in hospital with injuries which are thankfully not too serious.

“We’re urging anyone who may have been travelling on Penistone Road between 9.45pm and 10pm last night to get in touch. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage as it may greatly assist with our ongoing investigation which is already gathering pace.”

The scene on Penistone Road, Hillsborough earlier today (Thursday, September 29, 2022). Picture Scott Merrylees

Penistone Road has been closed all day today (Thursday, September 29) as police carry out forensic work and enquiries in the area.

A police cordon has also been in place on Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre for the entirety of today, following a stabbing in the early hours of the morning which has left a man in his 20s in a ‘critical condition’.

Anyone with information is asked to pass information to police via their new online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Information can also be submitted to their online portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22K13-PO1