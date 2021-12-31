South Yorkshire Police said 26-year-old Mr Byrne, also known as Coley, suffered stab wounds at the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane at around 10pm. He was taken to hospital but sadly later died from his injuries.

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Byrne died from multiple stab wounds, and the case is being treated as a murder investigation by the detectives.

DCI Mick Hakin, the officer leading the investigation, said: “I know incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community, and I want to reassure you we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“The murder investigation continues proactively and at pace, with specialist officers deployed to locate the suspects, while also supporting the family during this devastating time for them.

“We believe this was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider community. I continue to urge anyone who has any information that could help the investigation to contact us. If you are uncomfortable speaking to the police directly you can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously.”

On the night of the incident, neighbours said they heard shouting and smashed glass before a number of police cars arrived at the scene.

Floral tributes with notes from friends and loved ones have been left outside The Gypsy Queen pub where the Sheffield dad was stabbed.

The tributes, which include messages from his mother and his partner Jess, expressed love for the popular dad, who is believed to have been from the Westfield area of the city.

Residents have also called for harsher punishment for violent crime in the aftermath of the tragic incident.

The police said Mr Byrne’s family are now being supported by specially trained officers.

They will not be making any statements through the police, and have asked that their privacy is respected during this difficult period for them.