Floral tributes to Sheffield dad Coley Byrne left at scene of fatal stabbing

Floral tributes have been left outside The Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, where Sheffield dad Coley Byrne was reportedly stabbed on Boxing Day.

Notes from friends and loved ones line Drake House Lane, nearby to where the 26-year-old was allegedly stabbed on the evening of December 26. He died in hospital shortly afterwards.

The tributes, which include ones from his mother and his partner Jess, express love for the popular dad, who is believed to have been from the Westfield area of the city.

One says: “Hope you’re partying hard up there” while another says “you didn’t deserve this”.

And Mr Byrne’s partner Jess wrote: “I have no words. You and the kids were everything to me.”

Mr Byrne was stabbed around 10pm on the evening of Boxing Day.

Neighbours said they heard shouting and smashed glass before a number of police cars arrived at the scene.

There remains a police presence at The Gypsy Queen, where the car park is cordoned off and a number of police vehicles are parked.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

DCI Mick Hakin, the officer leading the investigation, said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the Gypsy Queen at the time and who may have seen anything that can help us determine exactly what happened which led to the death of a young man."

Anyone with information which could assist with is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 845 of 26 December. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

