Damien Bendall prepares for new year court hearing over Killamarsh murders and rape

A man accused of murdering a woman and three children as well as one count of rape is preparing for a court hearing in the new year.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 1:34 pm

Damien Bendall, aged 31, has been charged with the murders of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11 and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

Read More

Read More
Killamarsh deaths: Woman and three children died as a result of ‘violent attack’

Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, is also accused of one count of rape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Damien Bendall is due at court for another court hearing in the new year (picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

He is currently remanded in custody and due to appear at Derby Crown Court on January 4. A provisional trial date of March 1, 2022, has been set.

Bendall was charged after police discovered four bodies at a house in Killamarsh in September.

Terri had recently moved to Killamarsh from Woodhouse in Sheffield, which is where Connie lived with her family.

The three children all attended Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, Sheffield. Before that they were pupils at Woodhouse West Primary in Woodhouse.

Damien Bendall is accused of murdering Terri Harris (top left), her son John Paul Bennett (top right), her daughter Lacey Bennett (bottom right) and Lacey's friend Connie Gent (bottom left)