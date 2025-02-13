The Gateway flats Sheffield: Latest on man, 47, arrested after 32-hour police siege
This morning, traffic is back to normal on Park Square roundabout and residents have returned to The Gateway flats - the scene of a major incident which started on Monday night.
It’s a far cry from the scenes of Monday night and the whole of Tuesday when Park Square roundabout was shut to all traffic and a police cordon was in place for over a hundred metres in every direction.
Sheffield Park way was closed in both directions and public transport, including trams, was affected.
Sheffield was brought to a halt on February 10 and 11 over a major incident at The Gateway, on Broad Street, after a man allegedly claimed to have weapons and explosives. Police said he “posed a risk to himself.”
Police shut an extensive area around the block of flats and negotiations lasted more than 32 hours.
A 47-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of a firearm, threats to kill and communicate with a bomb hoax.
Last night, The Star spoke to residents at The Gateway after they were allowed to return home nearly 48 hours after the incident broke out on Monday night.
Ian Vidamour told The Star the first he knew about what was happening was when he noticed lights through his living room window.
“We looked out and saw a police car and thought that’s a bit strange but then thought nothing more of it,” he said.
“About five or 10 minutes later we got a knock on the door from a police officer telling us to evacuate.”
Ian said he stayed with a friend on the Monday night but his landlord offered him a hotel on Tuesday and also gave him incidental cover which he used to buy ‘some of Primark’s finest clothes’.
“It was just the lack of information that was the weird thing,” he said.
“I was trying to communicate with my work saying I couldn’t come in because my laptop was in the flat but I couldn’t tell them when I’d be able to get back in.
“I understand completely why there were limited details because you can’t risk compromising people’s safety.”