Daniel Fairweather: 16 years' custody for man who carried out horrific attack on a woman at a South Yorkshire Christmas party

Daniel Fairweather, aged 44, formerly of Princess Street, Barnsley, admitted two counts of section 18 wounding following an incident on December 12, 2021. On Monday, March 13 he was handed a 16-year sentence at Sheffield Crown Court. Fairweather only stopped punching, choking and stabbing his first victim when her older sister lay on top of her to shield her from his blows, heard Sheffield Crown Court. The older sister was then stabbed three times herself and left with injuries so severe she remained in hospital almost five months after the attack. The younger victim's young sons, aged eight and nine, heard the incident and came downstairs to find their mum and aunt in a pool of blood. They raised the alarm and gave enough details for emergency services to locate the injured women. The court heard Fairweather had been invited to the younger sister's house in Cudworth, Barnsley. As the evening unfolded, Fairweather launched an ‘unprovoked’ attack on the younger sister, punching and choking her. The older sister intervened and Fairweather continued his assault on both. He took a knife from a kitchen drawer and slashed the younger sister's face and arms. Although she fought back to defend herself, Fairweather kept hold of the knife, punched her to the floor and stabbed her twice. At this point, the second victim laid on top of her younger sister attempting to protect her, and suffered three stab wounds to her back. Police believe this was when the boys arrived. Det Sgt Becky Robinson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Even as experienced detectives, there are some cases which will stay on your mind for a very long time to come - and this is one of them. “This horrendous ordeal was the stuff of nightmares. The two sisters, who had invited Fairweather over for a pre-Christmas drink, have been left with life-changing physical and psychological injuries, while the two little boys who watched their mum slip out of consciousness are also receiving ongoing support." Photo: SYP