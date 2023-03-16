All of the defendants included in this list have been jailed after admitting their crimes through guilty pleas.
2. Brett Thompson: 35-year-old jailed for four-and-a-half years for string of violent attacks
During a March 14 hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Recorder Anthony Hawks sentenced Brett Thompson, of HMP Doncaster, to four-and-a-half years of prison for a string of violent attacks carried out over a two year period, after Thompson pleaded guilty to offences including two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding without intent and two counts of criminal damage at an earlier hearing.
Prosecuting barrister, Stuart Bell, said Thompson carried out two of the attacks against his ex-partner, the complainant. Following the first assault on November 9, 2021, the complainant was left with injuries including two fractures to her left eye socket, and associated swelling and bruising. During the second assault, some 10 months later on August 1, 2022, Thompson stabbed the complainant in the buttock. Thompson was also part of a three-strong group who attacked a lone-stranger as he walked along Carver Street, Sheffield city centre in the early hours of the morning on November 27, 2021. Thompson stamped on the man's head while he was on the floor at least twice, the court heard. Recorder Hawks jailed Thompson for 54 months, and granted a 10-year restraining order to protect the complainant.
3. Joe Ibbotson: Man jailed for 18 months for weapons offences and breaching suspended sentence order
Defendant, Joe Ibbotson, was brought before Sheffield Crown Court to be sentenced on Thursday, March 9 for four counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place and breach of a suspended sentence order.
His barrister, Lily Wildman, told the court that to a ‘degree’ Ibbotson had armed himself with the weapons for his ‘own proctection’.
Passing sentence Judge David Dixon referred to a pre-sentence report prepared on Ibbotson’s behalf, in which Ibbotson, of Hillcrest Road in the Deepcar area of Sheffield, revealed he had previously suffered a ‘serious injury’ during an incident in which he was stabbed.
“Whilst on one level you might have thought it’s right to arm yourself for your protection – what the courts see time and time again is what then happens is often knives are turned on the owner,” Judge Dixon said.
Judge Dixon also suggested that in such instances when knives are used, the outcome can be unpredictable – and even fatal.
He jailed Ibbotson for 18 months, two months of which were for breaching his suspended sentence order
4. Daniel Fairweather: 16 years' custody for man who carried out horrific attack on a woman at a South Yorkshire Christmas party
Daniel Fairweather, aged 44, formerly of Princess Street, Barnsley, admitted two counts of section 18 wounding following an incident on December 12, 2021. On Monday, March 13 he was handed a 16-year sentence at Sheffield Crown Court.
Fairweather only stopped punching, choking and stabbing his first victim when her older sister lay on top of her to shield her from his blows, heard Sheffield Crown Court.
The older sister was then stabbed three times herself and left with injuries so severe she remained in hospital almost five months after the attack.
The younger victim's young sons, aged eight and nine, heard the incident and came downstairs to find their mum and aunt in a pool of blood. They raised the alarm and gave enough details for emergency services to locate the injured women.
The court heard Fairweather had been invited to the younger sister's house in Cudworth, Barnsley. As the evening unfolded, Fairweather launched an ‘unprovoked’ attack on the younger sister, punching and choking her. The older sister intervened and Fairweather continued his assault on both.
He took a knife from a kitchen drawer and slashed the younger sister's face and arms. Although she fought back to defend herself, Fairweather kept hold of the knife, punched her to the floor and stabbed her twice.
At this point, the second victim laid on top of her younger sister attempting to protect her, and suffered three stab wounds to her back. Police believe this was when the boys arrived.
Det Sgt Becky Robinson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Even as experienced detectives, there are some cases which will stay on your mind for a very long time to come - and this is one of them.
"This horrendous ordeal was the stuff of nightmares. The two sisters, who had invited Fairweather over for a pre-Christmas drink, have been left with life-changing physical and psychological injuries, while the two little boys who watched their mum slip out of consciousness are also receiving ongoing support."