A Sheffield drug dealer was caught out by the police after he first came to the attention of officers for using his phone while driving.

Francis Sukwa was stopped by officers in February after he was seen using his mobile while behind the wheel in the Norfolk Park area. He was pulled over on Samuel Close and searched, where officers found 42 wraps of heroin and 34 wraps of crack cocaine in his pockets.

He was also carry a bag containing three mobile phones and a large quantity of cash. He reportedly tried to run from officers but was pursued and arrested. Checks on his vehicle also revealed he was driving with no licence or insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Sukwa, formerly of Spotswood Road, Gleadless, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Francis Sukwa, formerly of Spotswood Road, was first spotted by officers for using his phone behind the wheel of a car. When they stopped him, they found nearly 80 wraps of Class A drugs in his pockets.

PC Lily Richmond said: “Drug dealing is often the root cause of anti-social behaviour and violent crime and is a major concern for our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sukwa was found to have significant quantities of drugs on him, and during a search of his home we also recovered four further containers of drugs, phones, cash and pepper spray. Without our intervention, these dangerous Class A substances would otherwise have ended up in our communities.