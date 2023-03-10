Francis Sukwa was stopped by officers in February after he was seen using his mobile while behind the wheel in the Norfolk Park area. He was pulled over on Samuel Close and searched, where officers found 42 wraps of heroin and 34 wraps of crack cocaine in his pockets.
He was also carry a bag containing three mobile phones and a large quantity of cash. He reportedly tried to run from officers but was pursued and arrested. Checks on his vehicle also revealed he was driving with no licence or insurance.
Following a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Sukwa, formerly of Spotswood Road, Gleadless, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.
PC Lily Richmond said: “Drug dealing is often the root cause of anti-social behaviour and violent crime and is a major concern for our communities.
“Sukwa was found to have significant quantities of drugs on him, and during a search of his home we also recovered four further containers of drugs, phones, cash and pepper spray. Without our intervention, these dangerous Class A substances would otherwise have ended up in our communities.
“I am pleased that he is now off the streets for a significant amount of time and hope this sends a warning to others involved in this type of criminality that it will not be tolerated.”