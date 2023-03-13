A man has been jailed for 16 years over a horrific attack on a woman at a South Yorkshire Christmas party.

David Fairweather only stopped punching, choking and stabbing his first victim when her older sister lay on top of her to shield her from his blows, heard Sheffield Crown Court.

The older sister was then stabbed three times herself and left with injuries so severe she remained in hospital almost five months after the attack.

The younger victim's young sons, aged eight and nine, heard the incident and came downstairs to find their mum and aunt in a pool of blood. They raised the alarm and gave enough details for emergency services to locate the injured women.

Fairweather, aged 44, formerly of Princess Street, Barnsley, admitted two counts of section 18 wounding following the incident on December 12, 2021. He was today (Monday, March 13) handed a 16-year sentence at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard Fairweather had been invited to the younger sister's house in Cudworth, Barnsley. As the evening unfolded, Fairweather launched an ‘unprovoked’ attack on the younger sister, punching and choking her. The older sister intervened and Fairweather continued his assault on both.

He took a knife from a kitchen drawer and slashed the younger sister's face and arms. Although she fought back to defend herself, Fairweather kept hold of the knife, punched her to the floor and stabbed her twice.

At this point, the second victim laid on top of her younger sister attempting to protect her, and suffered three stab wounds to her back. Police believe this was when the boys arrived.

Det Sgt Becky Robinson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Even as experienced detectives, there are some cases which will stay on your mind for a very long time to come - and this is one of them.

“This horrendous ordeal was the stuff of nightmares. The two sisters, who had invited Fairweather over for a pre-Christmas drink, have been left with life-changing physical and psychological injuries, while the two little boys who watched their mum slip out of consciousness are also receiving ongoing support.

“Their mum was able to tell the boys to phone the police before she became unresponsive.

“Both boys were simply heroic. The nine-year-old boy told Fairweather he was phoning the police and to get out, which caused him to flee the address.

“On the phone, the boy told the ambulance call handler what had happened and described his mum and auntie as laying in pools of blood, not moving or talking. He told the call handler he was scared they were going to die.

“Despite the unimaginable situation, he was able to give enough detail for police and ambulance crews to attend the address quickly and both victims were rushed to hospital.”

Fairweather was later found by police hiding in a nearby church yard.

The younger sister was discharged from hospital the day after the incident but has suffered significant psychological trauma ever since. Neither she nor her sons have been able to return home.

The older sister remained in hospital for almost five months after suffering liver, lung, bowel and bladder injuries. During that time she spent 15 days in a coma in intensive care. Both victims also have permanent scarring to their arms, legs and faces.