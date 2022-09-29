The faces of 15 beloved South Yorkshire murder victims whose killers have never been caught

4. Safrajur Jahangir: Takeaway boss shot dead at point blank range in August 2009 as he pulled up outside a house

Safrajur Jahangir was shot dead at point blank range in August 2009 as he pulled up outside a house in Scraith Wood Drive, Shirecliffe. The takeaway boss was delivering an order, which it later turned out had been placed to lure the 23-year-old to his death. A gunman was lying in wait and the young businessman was killed in what South Yorkshire Police described as an ‘organised hit’. Safrajur, from Darnall, ran the Spice Hut on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough. Six men went on trial in 2010 accused of conspiracy to murder, with detectives believing they were all involved in a plot to kill. It was claimed that a hitman had been paid £15,000 to carry out the shooting but that he later died of a heroin overdose before he could be charged. The police probe focused on a feud between two Asian families. But the trial of the suspects accused of planning the murder collapsed in what was called a 'disaster for the criminal justice system'. A seventh man, who was also charged over the murder but was deemed unfit to stand trial, was also found not guilty. The trial was halted when it emerged that South Yorkshire Police failed to disclose to the defence teams all the evidence gathered by the force during the investigation, which was said to have denied the defendants the right to a fair trial. Nobody else has ever been arrested or charged.

Photo: SYP