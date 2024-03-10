Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder in connection to an incident on West Street in which a 26-year-old man was seriously injured.

Leon Sykes, aged 18, of Victoria Street in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons were charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon by South Yorkshire Police today.

It follows an incident on West Street early on Saturday, March 9, when police found a 26-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on West Street.

The man was transported to hospital by ambulance and remains there at this time.