West Street stabbing: Two teenagers charged with attempted murder over knife attack in Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder in connection to an incident on West Street in which a 26-year-old man was seriously injured.
Leon Sykes, aged 18, of Victoria Street in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons were charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon by South Yorkshire Police today.
It follows an incident on West Street early on Saturday, March 9, when police found a 26-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on West Street.
The man was transported to hospital by ambulance and remains there at this time.
The two teenagers are remanded to custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday, March 11.