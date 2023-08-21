Victims were targeted by a masked group with knives as they tried to get into their cars

Two teenage boys have been arrested following a string of knifepoint robberies in Sheffield where victims were targeted as they got into their cars.

Last Sunday (August 13), a man in his 30s was trying to enter his parked car on Gleadless Road when he was robbed by a group.

Two teenagers have been arrested following a string of knifepoint robberies in Sheffield where victims were targeted as they unlocked their cars. Photo by PxHere.

It is understood one of the attackers threatened the victim with a knife, before they got into his car and drove off. The car was later recovered in the Bradfield area.

Then, the following day (August 14), police heard of two more robberies in the Leighton Road area of Gleadless Valley.

The first report, at 7pm, came from a man who had gotten into his car and was approached by a group wearing balaclavas. One of them is believed to have threatened the victim with a knife, before the victim drove off.

A couple of hours later, at 9.20pm, another victim reported having their car stolen after being threatened at knifepoint by a group on Leighton Road.

One of the group reportedly showed the victim something in their waistband, which he believed to be a black handgun. The victim’s car was later recovered on nearby Spring Lane.

A fourth robbery in the area was reported to police at around 9.25pm on Tuesday, August 15, when a food delivery driver was approached on Rushdale Road, by a group wearing balaclavas.

The victim was ordered out of the vehicle before the group got in and drove off. This vehicle has also since been recovered.

Now, two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with these incidents.

They have been bailed with conditions pending further enquiries.

Patrols have been increased in the area, so residents may see a heightened presence of uniformed officers.

As investigations continue into the reports, officers are keen to hear from anyone living locally who may hold information about these robberies, as well as anyone locally who may have CCTV/video doorbell footage that is relevant to our investigations.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1030 of August 13, 2023. You can also report information online using the South Yorkshire Police website.

If you have CCTV, dashcam or video doorbell footage, you can email it to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.