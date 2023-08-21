Sheffield crime: Man hospitalised with serious injuries following city centre attack - cops arrest man, 22
The man has remained in hospital since being admitted last week.
A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a reported assault in Sheffield city centre, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to Fitzalan Square at around 6.35pm on Friday, August 18 after reports a man had been assaulted. The man, who is in his 30s, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where he currently remains.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident, but has since been released with no further action to be taken. Enquiries are said to be ongoing.