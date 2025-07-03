Two men - aged 20 and 67 - are in custody after an alleged firearms discharge in a Rotherham neighbourhood last night.

Armed officers were scrambled to Swinston Hill Road, Dinnington, at around 7.13pm last night (July 2) over reports of a group of men fighting with weapons.

South Yorkshire Police say the brawl reportedly ended in a firearm being discharged.

Armed police arrested two men, aged 67 and 20, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

One of these men was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A further two men, both aged 21, were arrested on suspicion of affray. All four men remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, from the Armed Crime Team, said: “Using a firearm as a weapon will not be tolerated within South Yorkshire, and a team of detectives are working at pace to ensure that those responsible for posing this risk our communities are held responsible.

“From CCTV enquiries we know that there were people driving through the area, and we are urging those with dashcam or footage of the disorder to get in touch.

“Even if you believe your information to be small and insignificant, it could be vital to our investigation and securing evidence.

“A scene remains in place around Swinston Hill Road, and neighbourhood officers will be carrying our additional patrols to support the community.

“We understand that incidents involving a firearm cause concern, and I urge you to speak to the local officers in the area today if you have any concerns, they are there to help.”

Anyone with information or footage that could help officers is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 874 of July 2, 2025.