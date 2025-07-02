Two bed house for sale near Crystal Peaks at just £120,000

Situated in a quiet residential setting between Halfway and Westfield, the property presents an appealing opportunity to snap up a cheap two bed home, not far from Crystal Peaks.

The accommodation opens with a welcoming entrance porch leading into a central hallway, which provides access to all main living areas and incorporates built-in storage cupboards.

At the front of the house is a spacious kitchen diner, and to the rear, the lounge benefits from views over mature trees and greenery.

This room also provides direct access to the garden, allowing for easy indoor-outdoor living.

Upstairs, the property includes two double bedrooms.

The second bedroom is currently used as a guest room with a home working space, but could be used as a permanent space.

Externally, the rear garden features a combination of patio and lawn, bordered by leafy trees.

An outhouse provides useful storage, and there is off-road parking to the front of the property.

The property is well connected, with the tram service running nearby, as well as the Halfway park and ride and multiple bus stops a couple of minutes away.