Two bed house for sale near Crystal Peaks at just £120,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 13:02 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A two-bedroom end of terrace house on Garland Way, Sheffield, is up for sale at a guide price of £120,000.

Situated in a quiet residential setting between Halfway and Westfield, the property presents an appealing opportunity to snap up a cheap two bed home, not far from Crystal Peaks.

The accommodation opens with a welcoming entrance porch leading into a central hallway, which provides access to all main living areas and incorporates built-in storage cupboards.

At the front of the house is a spacious kitchen diner, and to the rear, the lounge benefits from views over mature trees and greenery.

Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.

This room also provides direct access to the garden, allowing for easy indoor-outdoor living.

Upstairs, the property includes two double bedrooms.

The second bedroom is currently used as a guest room with a home working space, but could be used as a permanent space.

Externally, the rear garden features a combination of patio and lawn, bordered by leafy trees.

An outhouse provides useful storage, and there is off-road parking to the front of the property.

The property is well connected, with the tram service running nearby, as well as the Halfway park and ride and multiple bus stops a couple of minutes away.

This home presents an exciting opportunity for those looking to grab a two bed home, for a bargain deal.

Take a closer look on the Purplebricks website.

1. Garland Way, Sheffield, S20 8JB

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

2. Garland Way, Sheffield, S20 8JB

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

3. Garland Way, Sheffield, S20 8JB

Purplebricks

Photo Sales

4. Garland Way, Sheffield, S20 8JB

Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyCrystal PeaksWestfieldTreesSpaceParkinglawn
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice