Overend Road: Police guard Sheffield house after serious incident, paramedics and officers reported on scene
A Sheffield home was under police guard last night with paramedics and crime scene investigators at the scene.
Emergency services arrived at the house near the junction of Overend Road and Blackstock Road, Gleadless, sometime before 8pm yesterday evening (July 2).
A resident told The Star multiple ambulances arrived and police were guarding the home “for hours,” before a crime scene investigation team arrived at around 10pm.
South Yorkshire Police has been approached for more information.
