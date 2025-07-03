Overend Road: Police guard Sheffield house after serious incident, paramedics and officers reported on scene

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 08:15 BST
A Sheffield home was under police guard last night with paramedics and crime scene investigators at the scene.

Emergency services arrived at the house near the junction of Overend Road and Blackstock Road, Gleadless, sometime before 8pm yesterday evening (July 2).

A home near the corner of Overend Road and Blackstock Road in Gleadless, Sheffield, was reportedly under police guard last night (July 2) with multiple ambulances at the scene following a suspected serious incident.placeholder image
A home near the corner of Overend Road and Blackstock Road in Gleadless, Sheffield, was reportedly under police guard last night (July 2) with multiple ambulances at the scene following a suspected serious incident. | Google Maps

A resident told The Star multiple ambulances arrived and police were guarding the home “for hours,” before a crime scene investigation team arrived at around 10pm.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for more information.

✨Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Related topics:SheffieldPoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceParamedics

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice