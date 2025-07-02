'Please do not approach' - Police on the hunt for wanted man after Rotherham petrol station robbery

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:20 BST
South Yorkshire Police are on the hunt for a wanted man after a robbery that left one person injured.

Luthfur Ali, aged 46, is wanted in connection with a reported robbery at a petrol station in Rotherham, which left a retail worker with minor injuries.

Police have warned people not to approach him if seen.

They are appealing for information from anyone who has seen or spoken to Ali recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are on the hunt for wanted man Luthfur Ali.placeholder image
Police are on the hunt for wanted man Luthfur Ali. | SYP

He is described as Asian, with straight black hair which is shaved at the sides and long on top. He has a thin moustache and a beard and is believed to be around 5ft 4ins tall.

He has links to the Grimesthorpe and Burngreave areas of Sheffield.

Keep your finger on the pulse with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “If you see Ali, please do not approach him but instead call us immediately, quoting investigation number 14/60157/25. You can also contact us online here: https://orlo.uk/wOSeT

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Related topics:PoliceRotherham
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice