'Please do not approach' - Police on the hunt for wanted man after Rotherham petrol station robbery
Luthfur Ali, aged 46, is wanted in connection with a reported robbery at a petrol station in Rotherham, which left a retail worker with minor injuries.
Police have warned people not to approach him if seen.
They are appealing for information from anyone who has seen or spoken to Ali recently, or knows where he may be staying.
He is described as Asian, with straight black hair which is shaved at the sides and long on top. He has a thin moustache and a beard and is believed to be around 5ft 4ins tall.
He has links to the Grimesthorpe and Burngreave areas of Sheffield.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “If you see Ali, please do not approach him but instead call us immediately, quoting investigation number 14/60157/25. You can also contact us online here: https://orlo.uk/wOSeT
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
“Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”