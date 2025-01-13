Sheffield firefighters reveal cause of weekend blazes which struck homes in Crookesmoor and Parson Cross
The first of the two fires saw emergency services sent to a house on Wellfield Close, Crookesmoor, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from its Sheffield Central Fire Station to the building at 12.25am on Saturday, spending nearly two hours at the scene.
A fire service spokesman said today: “The accidental fire involved a tumble dryer.”
The service was sent out again on Saturday evening, when another blaze broke out, this time at a house on Deerlands Avenue, near Parson Cross.
Crews from Elm Lane fire station were sent to the incident at 6.40pm on Saturday evening, but left after just over half an hour.
They said: “The accidental premise fire involved the oven. The crew left the scene at 7.15pm.”
