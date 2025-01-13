Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters have revealed the cause of two Sheffield house fires which gripped homes in the city at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of the two fires saw emergency services sent to a house on Wellfield Close, Crookesmoor, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from its Sheffield Central Fire Station to the building at 12.25am on Saturday, spending nearly two hours at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire service spokesman said today: “The accidental fire involved a tumble dryer.”

The service was sent out again on Saturday evening, when another blaze broke out, this time at a house on Deerlands Avenue, near Parson Cross.

Crews from Elm Lane fire station were sent to the incident at 6.40pm on Saturday evening, but left after just over half an hour.

They said: “The accidental premise fire involved the oven. The crew left the scene at 7.15pm.”