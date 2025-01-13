Police issue update on investigation into reports of man attacking cats in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police confirmed they recieved the reports from the Westfield area on Thursday afternoon (January 9, 2025).
Responding to requests for an update into the investigation, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star today (Monday, January 13), that they have not yet made any arrests in connection with the investigation.
Concerned pet owners have been sharing details of the alleged animal cruelty online, across numerous Sheffield Facebook groups.
Anyone with information that could help officers in their enquiries is asked to get in touch with police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 950 of January 9, 2025.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111
You can also contact them online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org