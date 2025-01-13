Police issue update on investigation into reports of man attacking cats in Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:44 GMT
Police have issued an update on their investigation into reports of animal cruelty alleged to have been carried out in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they recieved the reports from the Westfield area on Thursday afternoon (January 9, 2025).

Responding to requests for an update into the investigation, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star today (Monday, January 13), that they have not yet made any arrests in connection with the investigation.

Police have issued an update into their investigation into reports of animal cruelty alleged to have been carried out in Sheffield | Adobe

Concerned pet owners have been sharing details of the alleged animal cruelty online, across numerous Sheffield Facebook groups.

Anyone with information that could help officers in their enquiries is asked to get in touch with police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 950 of January 9, 2025.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111

You can also contact them online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

