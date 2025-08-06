A man is in custody for allegedly pouring boiling water over another man.

Cricket Inn Road, near Hyde Park, was shut by police at around 3.45pm yesterday (August 5), near the Castle Court flats, after a man was found injured.

South Yorkshire Police was called to Castle Court, on Cricket Inn Road, after a man was allegedly assaulted with boiling water. | Contributed

Photos from the scene yesterday showed at least four police cars and an ambulance.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed officers were called to the scene over boiled water being thrown over another man.

A spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday at 3.45pm to reports that a man had been injured on Cricket Inn Road in Sheffield.

“It is believed a man poured boiling water onto another man and made threats.

“A 30-year-old man was provided with medical support by the ambulance service.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH under the Criminal Attempts Act and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody.”