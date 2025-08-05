Breaking: Police and paramedics on the scene after injured man found near Castle Court flats, Hyde Park

By Ciara Healy
Published 5th Aug 2025, 17:12 BST
A Sheffield street was shut down this afternoon, after police and paramedics responded to reports of an injured man found in the area.

Police were called at 3.45pm today (Monday, 5 August) to Cricket Inn Road in Sheffield - near Castle Court - where a man was reported to have been found injured.

placeholder image
Contributed

Officers have since detained a man in connection with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to The Star’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Photos from the scene earlier show at least four police cars and an ambulance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called today (5 August) at 3.45pm to reports that a man had been injured on Cricket Inn Road in Sheffield.

“A man has been detained. Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An eyewitness told The Star: “There was a huge police and ambulance presence.”

Police have not confirmed the nature of the injury but said it was not believed to have been a stabbing.

The incident remains ongoing.

Sign up to The Star’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice