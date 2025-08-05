A Sheffield street was shut down this afternoon, after police and paramedics responded to reports of an injured man found in the area.

Police were called at 3.45pm today (Monday, 5 August) to Cricket Inn Road in Sheffield - near Castle Court - where a man was reported to have been found injured.

Officers have since detained a man in connection with the incident.

Photos from the scene earlier show at least four police cars and an ambulance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called today (5 August) at 3.45pm to reports that a man had been injured on Cricket Inn Road in Sheffield.

“A man has been detained. Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

An eyewitness told The Star: “There was a huge police and ambulance presence.”

Police have not confirmed the nature of the injury but said it was not believed to have been a stabbing.

The incident remains ongoing.