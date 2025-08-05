Breaking: Police and paramedics on the scene after injured man found near Castle Court flats, Hyde Park
Police were called at 3.45pm today (Monday, 5 August) to Cricket Inn Road in Sheffield - near Castle Court - where a man was reported to have been found injured.
Officers have since detained a man in connection with the incident.
Photos from the scene earlier show at least four police cars and an ambulance.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called today (5 August) at 3.45pm to reports that a man had been injured on Cricket Inn Road in Sheffield.
“A man has been detained. Emergency services are currently at the scene.”
An eyewitness told The Star: “There was a huge police and ambulance presence.”
Police have not confirmed the nature of the injury but said it was not believed to have been a stabbing.
The incident remains ongoing.
