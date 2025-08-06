ICE.T.21: Nottingham rapper launches Final Level Records' with singer William Dunst to champion anti-knife crime message

Nottingham-born rapper and anti-knife crime activist ICE.T.21 has announced the launch of his own record label, Final Level Records, teaming up with singer-songwriter William Dunst to champion emerging artists with powerful messages.

ICE.T.21, real name Thomas Cseve, who has 2.5 million Instagram followers, is dedicating the label to giving a platform to voices speaking out against street violence, bullying, and social injustice, continuing his mission to use music as a force for real change.

ICE.T.21 has been a vocal advocate against knife crime, following a series of tragic incidents that have rocked communities across the UK. His recent single, Knifes Down, was written in memory of Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose, whose life was cruelly taken in a knife attack. All proceeds from the track are being donated to support Harvey’s family, underscoring ICE.T.21’s commitment to turning words into action.

The rapper, who now lives in Derby, has built a massive online following through his raw, unfiltered approach to tackling real-world issues. “Music has to mean something,” ICE.T.21 says. “Every verse, every chorus—I want it to stand for the kids out there who feel invisible, who are being told violence is the only way.”

Joining him on this journey is William Dunst, a talented singer and digital media entrepreneur. Together, they are launching Final Level Records not just as a music label, but as a platform for social impact. “Final Level is about giving artists a safe space to tell their truths,” Dunst explains. “We’re looking for authenticity. We want artists who are ready to speak up, not just fit into a chart formula.”

The label plans to release a series of singles and collaborations from up-and-coming UK talent, many of whom have been personally mentored by ICE.T.21 and Dunst. In addition, Final Level Records will partner with community projects and anti-violence campaigns, aiming to create a direct link between music and grassroots activism.

ICE.T.21 believes this hands-on approach is vital. “It’s not enough to drop a song and hope people listen. We’re going into schools, youth centres, working with families affected by knife crime. We’re showing up.”

The first releases from Final Level Records are expected later this year, with ICE.T.21 hinting at collaborations that “will surprise people.” But beyond the music charts, the rapper is focused on a bigger mission. “We’re not here to chase trends. We’re here to build a legacy that makes a difference.”