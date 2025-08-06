Police are asking for the public’s help to “urgently trace” two cars as part of the investigation into the death of young Sheffield Wednesday fan Bailey Chadwick.

The 19-year-old was involved in a fatal collision between Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses, North Yorkshire, as he was walking home during the early hours of July 20.

It is believed Bailey, who had earlier been working at a pub and then spent time with friends in Pateley Bridge, was crossing the B6265 at Lupton Bank, when he was struck by a vehicle which allegedly failed to stop.

Since his death, two people have been arrested and bailed.

Now, North Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of two cars they want to “urgently trace” in order to speak with the drivers.

A spokesperson said: “There is currently no indication that the two vehicles have been involved in the collision, but the drivers may have seen something of relevance as we believe that they were in the area at around the same time that the collision occurred.”

The first image of 'vehicle 1' released by North Yorkshire Police. | NYP

The second image of 'vehicle 2' released by North Yorkshire Police. | NYP

The first image of 'vehicle 2.' | NYP

The two vehicles were first seen passing through the village of Wilsill on the B6165 traveling west towards Pateley Bridge at 2.43am.

They continue towards Pateley Bridge and are picked up by cameras on Ripon Road at 2.45am.

They then continue onto the High Street and travel down to turn right onto Low Wath Road at 2.46am.

Finally, one of the vehicles is then seen to return via the same route starting at Low Wath Road at 2.53am and passing through Wilsill at 2.56am.

Are you the driver of one of these vehicles? Do you know who they belong to?

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 101, quoting reference number 12250133851.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

The spokesperson said: “We would like to remind the public about the importance of not speculating about anything to do with what has happened with this incident. Any speculative comments on social media could be harmful to the investigation, as it may prejudice any potential future court proceedings.”