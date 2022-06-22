The alarm was raised at around 7.30pm on Monday, June 20 when members of the public reported an altercation outside Marks & Spencer on Ecclesall Road and claimed a man had been bundled into the back of a van.

It was reported that two men were involved in an altercation with four others and that during the incident one of the men was ‘forced into’ a silver van and driven away.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after an incident on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Bateman said: “An investigation is underway, and we need your help in identifying the two men involved and ensuring they are safe and well. I would ask anyone who has knowledge of this incident to contact us with information so we can carry out welfare checks as soon as possible.”

He added: “Meanwhile we are gathering witness reports from those on Ecclesall Road and are treating it as an absolute priority to trace the van.”

A 36-year-old man has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 944 of June 20.