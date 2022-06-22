Suspect arrested on suspicion of kidnap after man is bundled into back of van on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after another man was spotted being bundled into the back of a van in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 7:01 am

The alarm was raised at around 7.30pm on Monday, June 20 when members of the public reported an altercation outside Marks & Spencer on Ecclesall Road and claimed a man had been bundled into the back of a van.

It was reported that two men were involved in an altercation with four others and that during the incident one of the men was ‘forced into’ a silver van and driven away.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after an incident on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Bateman said: “An investigation is underway, and we need your help in identifying the two men involved and ensuring they are safe and well. I would ask anyone who has knowledge of this incident to contact us with information so we can carry out welfare checks as soon as possible.”

He added: “Meanwhile we are gathering witness reports from those on Ecclesall Road and are treating it as an absolute priority to trace the van.”

A 36-year-old man has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 944 of June 20.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.