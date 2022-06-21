South Yorkshire Police officers were called to Devonshire Green at 8.45pm on June 19 after an 18-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital.

The young man’s condition was last described as serious but stable as he received hospital treatment for his injuries.

Anthony Olaseinde, an anti-knife campaigner who runs Always An Alternative, which is a non-profit organisation with the aim of reducing knife crime as well as gun crime and gang culture, said the latest attack is concerning.

He said: “It’s very concerning, but what do you expect to happen? If you’ve got a problem that you don’t resolve or don’t decrease, the age at which young people run into that problem will get younger and younger because they are essentially born into it.

“The question is, when will enough actually be enough? Because every time something like this happens, the reaction is, ‘Oh we’ve had enough, we’re going to do something’ but then it happens again, again and again. When will it stop?”

Mr Olaseinde said that he is in talks with the police and other agencies to create a partnership approach to tackle Sheffield’s knife crime problem.

He has been campaigning against knife crime for the last four years and has unveiled weapon bins in Sheffield to reduce violence in the city.

The hope is that people will deposit blades in the bins to avoid them being used on the streets to kill or maim.

Mr Olaseinde said: “I’m very concerned. I think it will most likely be definite that there will be a rise in knife crimes over the summer.

“I think the best approach to help young people is education. I think it is key and we need to be getting it into schools. We need to engage with young people in an educational setting not just pen and paper but different ways to explore their mindset about it.

“There needs to be more police presence and police need to build relationships with communities and young people.”