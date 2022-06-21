Lincoln Crown Court heard how Reardon Cronin, aged 21, of Lowedges Road, Lowedges, was confronted by his victim over his behaviour towards another individual, before punching him in the face and stabbing him several times.
Detective Inspector Remy Simon said: “This was particularly nasty assault which resulted in serious injuries which have had a profound effect on the victim, both physically and mentally.”
Cronin’s victim suffered stab wounds to his hands and chest as well as facial injuries, which required hospital treatment.
Cronin was arrested a few streets away and charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article the next day.
He was also sentenced to 12 months in prison for the possession charge, which he will serve as part of his five year sentence.