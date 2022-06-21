Lincoln Crown Court heard how Reardon Cronin, aged 21, of Lowedges Road, Lowedges, was confronted by his victim over his behaviour towards another individual, before punching him in the face and stabbing him several times.

Detective Inspector Remy Simon said: “This was particularly nasty assault which resulted in serious injuries which have had a profound effect on the victim, both physically and mentally.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reardon Cronin, aged 21, of Lowedges Road, Lowedges, has been jailed for more than five years

Cronin’s victim suffered stab wounds to his hands and chest as well as facial injuries, which required hospital treatment.

Cronin was arrested a few streets away and charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article the next day.