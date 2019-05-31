Stolen BMW ploughs into bus shelter after police chase in Sheffield
A stolen BMW was destroyed after it ploughed into a bus shelter following a police chase through Sheffield.
The BMW 120D, which was stolen from Woodseats earlier this week, was followed by police officers along Abbeydale Road South in the early hours of this morning.
But South Yorkshire Police said that ‘due to the level of risk’ involved in the pursuit, it was abandoned on safety grounds and the BMW got away.
The car was later found ‘embedded’ in a bus shelter after the driver lost control of the vehicle on Baslow Road, Totley.
The driver fled and is now on the run.
Forensic tests are to be carried out on the car in a bid to identify the culprit.
In a Facebook post South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit, said: “Fortunately, this was at 3.10am in the morning and the shelter was empty.
“The driver had somehow made good his or her escape.
“The BMW was stolen during a burglary a few days earlier in the Woodseats area and was on false registration plates.
“Clearly, whoever was responsible, is not only linked to the burglary, but also has a total disregard for anyone's safety.
“We really need to find him or her before they put any more people at risk.
“The car has of course been recovered for a full forensic examination.”Any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111, and and quote incident number 98 of May 31.