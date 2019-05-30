Man taken to hospital after being hit by van on busy Sheffield road
A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van on a busy Sheffield road.
Emergency services were called to East Bank Road, close to the junction with Daresbury Road at around 5:30pm today following reports of a collision.
Read More
A pedestrian has been hit by a Vauxhall Sportive and in the collision his head has hit the windscreen.
The man has been taken to the Northern General Hospital with a suspected head injuries.
However, these injuries are believed to not be serious at this time as the man was talking to ambulance crew.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
South Yorkshire Police said the road remains closed this evening while they await further updates on the man’s condition from the hospital.
“From the witness reports we don’t believe any offences have taken place at this time so the driver has been sent home,” a force spokesperson added.
First South Yorkshire said that due to the road closure, the number 51 and 1a bus services are diverting via Gleadless Road in both direction.
The number 41 service is also diverting via Granville Road and City Road in both directions until further notice.
Stagecoach Yorkshire said the number 1 services is currently diverting via Gleadless Valley Road, Richardson Road, Spencer Road, Prospect Road, Myrtle Road and Shoreham Street in both directions.