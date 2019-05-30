Man charged after stabbing woman in stomach
A man has been charged following a domestic stabbing in which he also stole the victims phone.
By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 19:31
Jordan Taylor, 27, entered the home of a known woman, stabbed her in the stomach with a kitchen knife and stole her mobile phone.
The victim, a 42-year-old woman, required surgery to her abdomen and remains in hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.
Taylor appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court today, May 30, after being charged with the domestic stabbing and burglary.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, June 27.