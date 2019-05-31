Police probe into Sheffield stabbing continues
A police probe into a stabbing on the Shiregreen estate in Sheffield is continuing today.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 31 May, 2019, 06:39
A 25-year-old man was knifed in his stomach during an attack in Renathorpe Road at around 7.30am yesterday.
He was taken to hospital for surgery but his injuries were not deemed life threatening.
Two women, aged 26 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remained in police custody last night.
A police cordon remained in place for a umber of hours yesterday while police enquiries were carried out at the scene.
