Police probe into Sheffield stabbing continues

A police probe into a stabbing on the Shiregreen estate in Sheffield is continuing today.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 31 May, 2019, 06:39

A 25-year-old man was knifed in his stomach during an attack in Renathorpe Road at around 7.30am yesterday.

CRIME: Shiregreen stabbing victim pleaded 'please can you help me' after collapsing in street

A man was stabbed in Shiregreen yesterday (pic: Lee Peace)

He was taken to hospital for surgery but his injuries were not deemed life threatening.

READ MORE: Buses diverted over police incident on Sheffield estate

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Two women, aged 26 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remained in police custody last night.

LATEST: Man charged after stabbing woman in stomach

A police cordon remained in place for a umber of hours yesterday while police enquiries were carried out at the scene.

More to follow.