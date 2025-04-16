Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the investigation into a Sheffield street brawl continues following the death of a 34-year-old man arrested at the scene, here is everything currently known as police urge “witnesses to do the right thing and come forward.”

A disturbance broke out on Knoll Close in the Stocksbridge area of Sheffield on Saturday night (April 12, 2025), involving what police describe as a “large group” of people fighting in the street. A 34-year-old man believed to have been involved in the disturbance died on Monday, April 14, 2025 | Adobe/Google

What happened and where?

A disturbance broke out on Knoll Close in the Stocksbridge area of Sheffield on Saturday night (April 12, 2025), involving what police described as a “large group” of people fighting in the street.

South Yorkshire Police was called in connection with the incident at 8.36pm, and the caller claimed one person involved in the disturbance was in possession of a knife.

Armed officers were subequently dispatched to the scene.

A number of individuals were arrested in connection with the incident, including a 34-year-old man who has since died. He has not yet been named.

Did the man suffer fatal stab wounds?

Speaking to The Star this morning (Wednesday, April 16, 2025), South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the man who died “was not stabbed.”

What have police said about the circumstances surrounding the man’s arrest and subsequent death?

Armed officers arrested the man. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said it was after his arrest that it became clear “that the man required urgent medical assistance.”

A force spokesperson told The Star that “officers realised the man needed medical assistance after he was detained.”

He was then transported to hospital by the ambulance service.

Speaking last night (Tuesday, April 15, 2025), the force confirmed the man died of his injuries on Monday - two days after the disturbance - but said his cause of death has “come back as unascertained,” following a post-mortem examination.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, say police.

The force issued a statement from Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson, who is described as being the “new senior investigating officer on this case.”

This is what DI Watkinson’s statement says in full: “This incident has now resulted in the death of a man, leaving loved ones behind."

“We are urging anyone who may have information to please come forward.

"We have conducted several lines of enquiries, including trawling through CCTV in the area and we know that there are members of the public who may have witnessed the incident.

“If this was you, you could hold vital information that would prove pivotal in our investigation.”

Who has been arrested in connection with the incident so far?

In addition to the 34-year-old man, who has sadly since died, police have made a further four arrests, namely:

A 35-year-old woman, and two men aged 30 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and perverting the course of justice.

All four people arrested have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Why has the force referred themselves to the police watchdog?

In their first statement concerning the incident on Sunday (April 13, 2025), South Yorkshire Police said a referral would be made the force's Professional Standards Department and police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The force said the referral was “in line with normal procedure.”

When asked for more information on the referral, a force spokesperson told The Star: “The IOPC referral was made as officers realised the man needed medical assistance after he was detained. This is normal procedure in instances such as this.”

IOPC guidance on when police forces should themselves make a referral states: “Police forces must refer the most serious incidents to us whether or not someone has made a complaint. For example, if police action results in a member of the public being seriously injured or dying:

while in custody

after they’ve had contact with the police

as a result of a police shooting

in a road collision involving the police

“The police can also refer incidents to us if they have concerns about the conduct of their officers or staff. Sometimes we contact police forces directly to ask them to refer a matter to us.”

Who should you contact if you witnessed the incident or have information which could assist police?

Information can be passed to South Yorkshire Police, or anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers.

To pass information to South Yorkshire Police, you can do this via their online portal or by calling 101.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report

Please quote incident number 902 ofApril 12, 2025 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org