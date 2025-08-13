A Barnsley man who repeatedly waited outside his ex’s home so he could threaten to “burn your house down” has been told not to go near her for five years.

Stevie Jones, of Haworth Close, Monk Bretton, had already been ordered in May 2024 to leave the mother of his child alone after being served with a non-molestation order issued at Barnsley Family Court.

But this did nothing to deter the 36-year-old, as he went on threaten and harass the woman repeatedly, including following her in the street and loitering outside her home.

Sheffield Crown Court heard at his sentencing on August 12 how she later told police: “I just want him to leave me alone.

“He has made my life hell. I find I am constantly looking over my shoulder.

“I fear one day he will make good on his threats and leave my kids without a mother.”

Jones’ campaign of harassment over the course of two months in late 2024 and early 2025, included following the woman in the street before getting close enough to say: “Your time will come.”

He then went to her home address on three different occasions in January 2025 where he waited for her to come outside so he could shout at her even more.

It included one occasion where he waited outside her home before shouting: “If I don’t see [my child] I will get a petrol can and set fire to your house - I’ve got nothing to lose, let me see my kids or I’m going to burn your house down.”

The very next day, she again left her house to find Jones lying in wait, who said: “You’re going to get it,” and threatened to kill her.

The woman later told police her relationship with Jones was “volatile and abusive,” and his drug use made him “unpredictable.”

These threats came just a month after Jones also ran over the ex-boyfriend of another woman he knew in an incident on Canal Street on December 1, 2024.

Jones punched the man twice and kneed him until he was on the floor, then got behind the wheel of a white Ford Focus, revved the engine, and ran over the man’s foot as he was getting up off the ground, mounting the pavement as he did so.

Jones was arrested two months later in March when police went to his home address - where he then pushed past officers and was at large for another month.

At his arrest on March 20 this year, officers went to Jones’ address where a woman told them he was not in.

But when police searched the premises, they saw “a pair of trainers sticking out from under a mattress,” and told Jones to come out.

However, the 36-year-old then barged past the officers and made his escape. He was not caught for another three weeks, when he was found at a friend’s property.

In total, Jones later pleaded guilty to five counts of breaching a non-molestation order and one count of escaping from custody.

He initially denied the charges of section 18 wounding and causing injury by dangerous driving for running over the man’s foot, but pleaded guilty on the day of his trial.

Jones’ defence barrister told the court his client had become “a changed man” during his time in custody awaiting his sentencing, undertaking work in prison and securing a methadone prescription.

In sentencing, His Honour Judge Patrick Palmer spoke only briefly to call Jones’ behaviour “unpleasant and nasty,” and sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

Jones was also handed a restraining order to stay away from his ex-partner for five years.