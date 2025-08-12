Bid for 24-hour Kilnhurst shop and alcohol licence to be decided next week

Plans to open a new 24-hour convenience store in Kilnhurst, with permission to sell alcohol around the clock, will go before Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee next week.

An application from AK Lincoln Ltd seeks a premises licence for a unit at Victoria Buildings, Victoria Street, to trade as a Today’s store. The company hopes to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and to offer late-night refreshments between 11pm and 5am.

The shop, which the applicant describes as a “new business venture” with “major investment”, would also sell groceries, household goods, newspapers, and provide services such as PayPoint and the National Lottery.

The application includes a detailed operating schedule with conditions such as CCTV coverage, staff training, age verification using Challenge 25, and policies to refuse sales to drunk customers or those buying for minors.

However, three responsible authorities – Public Health, the council’s Community Protection Unit, and the Licensing Authority – have lodged objections to the plans as submitted.

The council’s public health department said 24-hour alcohol sales were not in line with protecting children from harm or promoting public safety, highlighting that the area already has a high density of off-licences, high rates of alcohol-related hospital admissions, and low educational attainment. They noted that a similar application by the same company in Kimberworth Park earlier this year was altered to close at 10pm following objections.

The licensing authority raised concerns about crime, disorder, and public nuisance, arguing that no other businesses in the area operate 24 hours. They warned of a “likelihood” of noise from customers and traffic during the night and suggested alternative hours of 8am to 11pm, removing the late-night refreshment element, and imposing extra controls such as minimum pack sizes and restrictions on high-strength beers and ciders.

The community protection unit also opposed the application on similar grounds, supporting reduced hours to limit potential disturbance.

Councillors on the sub-committee will hear from the applicant and objectors at the meeting on Tuesday 19 August before deciding whether to grant the licence in full, modify the conditions, or refuse it.

Under the Licensing Act 2003, they must consider whether the application promotes the four licensing objectives: preventing crime and disorder, public safety, preventing public nuisance, and protecting children from harm.

The hearing will take place at Rotherham Town Hall from 2pm and is open to the public.