A man carried out arson attacks at two Sheffield properties on consecutive nights, targeting the same victims on both occasions.

25-year-old Michael Trainer started the two fires at properties in the Upperthorpe and Oughtibridge areas of Sheffield on the evenings of October 18 and 19 last year.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Trainer, of no fixed abode, set the first fire at around 11pm on October 18 at the ground floor of a property on Philadelphia Gardens in Upperthorpe, ‘while the occupants, a 61-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, were upstairs’.

25-year-old Michael Trainer (pictured) started the two fires at properties in the Upperthorpe and Oughtibridge areas of Sheffield on the evenings of October 18 and 19 last year | SYP

The spokesperson added: “The following night (October 19) at 10.30pm, Trainer started a fire at a property on Birch House Avenue, Oughtibridge.

“Inside the property were five occupants, including the two people targeted in his first attack. Also in the address were a 44-year-old woman and two 22-year-old women.

“Fortunately, in both cases, the occupants were able to escape without suffering injuries.

“Following forensic investigations by officers which connected Trainer with a bottle and brick found at the scenes through DNA, he was arrested on October 28, 2025.”

At his police interview, Trainer denied being at the scene of the arson attacks and claimed not to recognise the bottle which contained his DNA.

But last week Sheffield Crown Court, Trainer pleaded guilty to two counts of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

He was sentenced at the same court on Friday (August 8, 2025) when he was jailed for three years and nine months.

Speaking after Trainer was jailed, Detective Constable Kevin Sibley, of Sheffield CID, said: “Trainer’s crimes are a shocking example of the mindless violence that has no place in society.

“Fortunately, none of those targeted in Trainer’s attacks were injured. However, he had no consideration for their safety when he started those fires, and his crimes will leave a lasting impact on his victims both financially and emotionally.

“Thanks to the dedicated work of our officers we were able to link Trainer to these offences through forensic evidence in a matter of days, and I am glad that he has been brought to justice.”