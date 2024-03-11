Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two women have appeared at court charged with the murder of a man found with fatal injuries at a Sheffield property, ahead of their trial next month.

Stephen Mark Koszyczarski

Zoe Rider, aged 35 and Nicola Lethbridge, 45, both of Fraser Drive, Woodseats, Sheffield, are accused of killing Stephen Mark Koszyczarski, who passed away in the early hours of August 11, 2023. They are also charged with robbery.

The two defendants appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Monday, March 11, 2024) in front of Judge Sarah Wright for a pre-trial hearing.

They are due to stand trial at the same court towards the end of next month.

Judge Wright remanded both women into custody at the conclusion of the brief hearing.

Emergency services were called to Fraser Drive in the Woodseats area of Sheffield shortly before 11.30pm on August 9, 2023 following reports a 60-year-old man had been found inside a property with serious injuries.