Stephen Koszyczarski: Women appear at court accused of murdering man found fatally injured at Sheffield home
Two women have appeared at court charged with the murder of a man found with fatal injuries at a Sheffield property, ahead of their trial next month.
Zoe Rider, aged 35 and Nicola Lethbridge, 45, both of Fraser Drive, Woodseats, Sheffield, are accused of killing Stephen Mark Koszyczarski, who passed away in the early hours of August 11, 2023. They are also charged with robbery.
The two defendants appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Monday, March 11, 2024) in front of Judge Sarah Wright for a pre-trial hearing.
They are due to stand trial at the same court towards the end of next month.
Judge Wright remanded both women into custody at the conclusion of the brief hearing.
Emergency services were called to Fraser Drive in the Woodseats area of Sheffield shortly before 11.30pm on August 9, 2023 following reports a 60-year-old man had been found inside a property with serious injuries.
The man, subsequently formally identified as Stephen, passed away two days later.