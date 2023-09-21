Woodseats: Trial date set for two women accused of murdering man found fatally injured in Sheffield property
The trial is due to take place at Sheffield Crown Court next year.
A trial date has been set for two women accused of murdering a 60-year-old man, who died last month after being found with serious injuries at a property in a Sheffield suburb.
Zoe Rider, aged 35 and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, both of Fraser Drive, Woodseats, Sheffield, are charged with the murder of Stephen Mark Koszyczarski, who passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 11, 2023.
They are also both accused of robbery.
The women appeared in front of Judge Peter Kelson KC for a brief Sheffield Crown Court hearing yesterday (Wednesday, September 20, 2023), when a trial date was set for April 29, 2024.
Neither defendant has yet entered a plea, and they were both remanded into custody until their next hearing at the court, which is scheduled to take place in November 2023.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Fraser Drive shortly before 11.30pm on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 following reports a 60-year-old man had been found inside a property with serious injuries.
The man, subsequently formally identified as Stephen, passed away two days later.
Following news of Stephen's death, his family asked to be left to grieve privately. South Yorkshire Police reminded the public to be mindful of comments posted to social media and the potential for causing harm.