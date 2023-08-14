The 60-year-old man whose death sparked a murder investigation in Sheffield has been identified by South Yorkshire Police, as two women have been charged with his murder.
Stephen Mark Koszyczarski died in hospital two days after being found inside a property on Fraser Drive, Woodseats with serious injuries. Two women have now been charged with murder.
Zoe Ryder, aged 35, of Fraser Drive, Sheffield and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, of Fraser Drive, Sheffield have both been charged with murder and robbery.
They both appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court this morning, where they were remanded to custody ahead of Crown Court appearances at a later date.
Two men, 41 and 50, who were arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend, remain in custody. The police investigation is ongoing.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Fraser Drive shortly before 11.30pm on Wednesday, August 9 following reports a 60-year-old man has been found inside a property with serious injuries.
The man, now formally identified as Stephen, passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 11, 2023. His family ask that they are left to grieve privately. South Yorkshire Police reminded the public to be mindful of comments posted to social media and the potential for causing harm.