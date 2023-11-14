Woodseats murder: Two women charged with murder and robbery in Sheffield appear in court
The pair will stand trial in April.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two women charged with the robbery and murder of a 60-year-old man in Sheffield have appeared in court.
Zoe Rider, aged 35 and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, both of Fraser Drive, Woodseats, Sheffield, are accused of killing Stephen Mark Koszyczarski, who passed away in the early hours of August 11, 2023. They are also charged with robbery.
The two women appeared in front of Judge Peter Kelson KC for a brief Sheffield Crown Court hearing yesterday (Monday, November 13, 2023), when a trial date was set for April 29, 2024.
They will also appear for a hearing on March 11.
Emergency services were called to Fraser Drive shortly before 11.30pm on August 9, 2023 following reports a 60-year-old man had been found inside a property with serious injuries.
The man, subsequently formally identified as Stephen, passed away two days later.