Man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after woman dies after Sheffield crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman tragically died after a crash near Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed the death this evening, following a collision on the A616, near Tankersley and High Green, also close to junction 35A of the M1

Officers said in a statement: "We were called at 11.14am to reports of a collision between a HGV and a red Mitsubishi Outlander.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 63-year-old woman who was driving the Mitsubishi sadly died at the scene.

Police closed the A616 after crash in which a woman has died near Sheffield. File picture shows a road closed. PIcture: David Kessen National World

"Her family has been informed is receiving specialist support from Roads Policing Officers."

They said a 60-year-old man from the Manchester area has been arrested on suspicion of causing Death by Dangerous Driving and a Section 4 Road Traffic Offence - the suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The A616 remains closed between the A61 and M1 junctions and police remain at the scene.

Officers say enquiries are continuing and they are are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

If you can help, call 101 quoting incident number 283 of 13 November 2023 when you get in touch. You can also submit information via the South Yorkshire Police online portal, on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Highways bosses are warning of 'severe' disruption after the incident, which crash shut a Sheffield motorway slip road.

The incident has happened this evening at the M1 northbound sliproad at junction 35A, near Chapeltown.