Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating after a house was set ablaze in a suspected arson attack on a Sheffield property.

South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service andSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the blaze at Station Road, Darnall, on Sunday afternoon.

Police have confirmed the force is investigating the incident, which saw four people flee the burning building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire crews from Parkway, Central and Birley fire stations stations were called out to the fire at around noon. Fire crews said the blaze was believed to have been started deliberately.

Station Road, Darnall | Google

“Luckily there were no reports of any casualties,” the service added in a statement.

Crews left the scene at 1.45pm.

Police said: “South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the fire was put out.

“All four occupants of the property left the house and suffered no injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is believed the fire was started deliberately and an investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 401 of 1 September 2024 when you get in touch.”

It was one of a number of suspected deliberate fires over the weekend, with more last night at locations in the city.

Firefighters from Parkway fire station attended a deliberate car fire at 8.25pm on Bowden Wood Crescent, near Darnall, last night. The crew left the scene at 9.30pm. Two vehicles were deliberately set on fire at 11.05pm on Algar Drive, near Arbourthorne, last night. Firefighters from Central station attended the incident. They came away at 12.15am today. They returned to the same street less than two hours later, after a bin had been set alight.

And firefighters from Tankersley station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a derelict shed at 1am on Wortley Road, High Green. The crew came away at 2.50am.