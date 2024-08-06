Foster Way fire: Suspected arson attack as police describe flat fire drama near shops in Chapeltown, Sheffield

Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
Police are investigating a suspected arson attack which set a a flat ablaze at Foster Way. Photo: GooglePolice are investigating a suspected arson attack which set a a flat ablaze at Foster Way. Photo: Google
Police are hunting suspected arsonists who are thought to have set a flat alight in a dramatic incident near shops in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Shocked residents reported seeing officers in white overalls at the scene after the blaze, which South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are investigating..

Officers were called to the scene by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, after the fire service had sent firefighters to an emergency call on Sunday morning.

Police said in a statement: “We received a call from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue on Sunday (August 4) at 9.55am requesting our attendance at an address on Foster Way in the Chapeltown area of Sheffield.

“It is believed that four fires were started deliberately in different parts of the property. There were no injuries reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing, anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 279 of July 4 2024 when you get in touch.”

Firefighters from Tankersley and Elm Lane fire stations had been sent to the scene at 9.35am, and said no one was inside the property when crews arrived.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately, and firefighters were on the scene for around and hour and a half.

