These are the Sheffield neighbourhoods which have seen the most criminal damage reported over the last year

Smashed bus shelters, broken windows, wrecked play equipment in parks - they are all examples of vandalism that are seen in neighbourhoods across Sheffield.

Now, officially published figures have revealed the parts of the city which have seen the most complaints of what is official termed criminal damage in South Yorkshire Police figures. They also include instances of arson.

Figures published on Sheffield Council’s Local Insights information has gathered the figures together for specific neighbourhoods.

The figures are for the 12 months from March 2023 to February 2024, and show total number of reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal damage, and the number as a rate per 1,000 residents.

We have ranked the figures by the number of reports per 1,000 residents.

In total, the city has been split into 70 neighbourhoods in the figures.

The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 25 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of criminal damage incidents in the gallery below, with the smaller number of burglaries per person at top, and the area with the largest number listed last.