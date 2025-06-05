Two brave members of the public today told how they desperately tried to give CPR to a 16-year-old schoolboy who was fatally injured in a crash on a Sheffield street.

Abdullah Yaha Al-Zaidy was run over an incident on Staniforth Road, Darnall, at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, June 4 when he was involved in a collision with an electric bike and a grey Audi.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal crash on Staniforth Road in Darnall, Sheffield, following the death of a 16-year-old boy | William Lailey / SWNS

The teenage victim later died in hospital, while the 18 year old male riding the electric bike involved in the crash was also seriously injured.

South Yorkshire Police have today confirmed that a 20-year-old man has been arrested in Kent on suspicion of murder, and four people in total are now in custody.

Today, brave witnesses have spoken out about their efforts to help 16-year-old Abdullah in the moments after the crash.

Lauren, 31, who did not wish to give her surname, was giving CPR to the teenager and shouting to ask people to help.

She returned to the scene today to lay sunflowers in memory of the teenager.

She said: "I just feel sorry for the family, they need to grieve and take it in. It's not nice for anyone who was there.

"It was a young beautiful boy that got taken too soon," she added. "There are just no words."

"I don't want to go into detail," Lauren said. "It was traumatic – a young, beautiful boy has lost his life...”

Mojid Khan, who owns Sunrise Catering Supplies, where the victims body was found after being hit, speaks to reporters | William Lailey / SWNS

Former local councillor Mazher Iqbal, 52, helped give CPR to the 16-year-old after hearing Lauren's cries for help.

He said: "I was just getting off the bus when I saw the car ... go towards the cyclist.

"It just happened in seconds," he said. “I'd never seen anything like it."

Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash | William Lailey / SWNS

Mr Iqbal said he had been forced to ask people to stop filming after the teenager was hit in the crash.

"I couldn't believe the amount of people that wanted to pull out their cameras rather than wanting to help," he said.

Last night, police said a man and a woman in their forties had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of an investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood, said: "This is a tragic incident in which an entirely innocent bystander, who was going about his daily business, has sadly lost his life and a murder investigation has now been launched. Our thoughts are with the boy's loved ones, and we remain focused on securing justice for them.

"We know that this incident will have caused distress in the local community, and we have a team of detectives working at pace to piece together the circumstances which unfolded.

"We're aware of footage being shared online and I'd like to reiterate our message to the public to withhold from speculating or circulating videos which may cause further distress to the boy's family.

"If you have any footage, imagery or information that may help our investigation then please share this directly with us – it may form an important part of our enquiries. We are also keen to hear from the riders of two electric bikes who were in the area at the time of the incident.”