A teenage boy who lost his life in a hit-and-run crash in Sheffield has been named locally.

The teenager was walking along Staniforth Road, Darnall, at around 4.50pm yesterday when he was involved in a collision with an electric bike and a grey Audi.

A manhunt is underway to find the driver of the Audi, who fled the scene.

Now, Independent councillor for Darnall and Tinsley, Qais Al-Ahdal, has named the teen as Abdullah Yaha Al-Zaidy. He was 16.

The announcement came as part of a message of solidarity to a Darnall and Tinsley community WhatsApp group.

Abdullah, known locally as Abdul, was a member of Al-Shafeey Centre mosque and was reportedly walking to a local shop to meet his father before going to eat together when the crash took place.

Independent Qais Al-Ahdal, who won the Darnall ward from Labour in the May 2024 Sheffield City Council elections, listening as returning officer Kate Josephs declares the result at the English Institute of Sport. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Councillor Al-Ahdal writes: “Abdullah Yaha Al-Zaidy, 16yrs old, hit by the car yesterday while peacefully walking on the pavement has passed away. This could've been any of us in Darnall.”

He also urged his community to contact South Yorkshire Police with any information about the incident.

In the latest statement from South Yorkshire Police at 1am today, the driver was said to be still at large.

South Yorkshire Police is yet to formally name the crash victim.

An 18-year-old boy on an e-bike also suffered serious injuries in the collision.

Meanwhile, a man and a woman, both in their forties, were arrested on Wednesday night on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are currently in police custody.

If you have any information, or may have witnessed the incident, call 101 or report it online, quoting incident number 630 of June 4,2025.

If you have information but would prefer to remain totally anonymously, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.