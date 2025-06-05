The hunt for the hit-and-run driver involved in fatal collision in Sheffield continues today.

A small police cordon remains in place on Staniforth Road in Darnall today following the horror crash yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after 4.50pm yesterday (June 4), police were alerted to reports of a road traffic collision involving a grey Audi, a pedestrian and an electric bike.

Emergency services attended, and a 16-year-old pedestrian and an 18-year-old man who had been riding the electric bike were both found seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

Tragically, the 16-year-old teenager could not be saved and the 18-year-old motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation has been launched an a man and woman in their forties been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody at this time.

The scene this morning remains melancholic.

Parents and children were forced to walk around police tape on their way to school or the nearby nursery, while shops opened and many returned to work just metres away from where police continue their investigations.

It appears that confusion is the main feeling in the community this morning.

One individual reported seeing ‘police and ambulances’ rushing down the street last night, though they had been unaware of what had happened.

Meanwhile another, who said he saw ‘traffic build up’ on the street in the evening was not shocked by the news.

He went on to say that ‘it’s not unexpected for the area’, claiming that there had been ‘a couple’ of similar incidents in the past.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: “We know that this incident will have caused significant concern in the local community, and tonight our thoughts are with the boys’ loved ones following this tragic incident.

“Our investigation into what happened is continuing at pace and we currently have a scene in place on Staniforth Road as we continue to piece together the circumstances.

“We are aware of speculation being shared online, as well as footage of the incident, and we ask members of the public to withhold from speculating or sharing footage which may cause distress to the boy’s family. If you have any footage, imagery or information that may assist our investigation then please share this with us – it may form an important part of our investigation.”