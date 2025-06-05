Watch: Road reopens but police remain at scene of fatal Sheffield crash in Staniforth Road
This is the scene on Staniforth Road today following a fatal crash on Wednesday that claimed the life of a teenage boy.
A manhunt is underway today to find the driver of a grey Audi that failed to stop following a collision with an e-bike and a pedestrian.
Tragically, the pedestrian - a 16-year-old boy - died in hospital last night.
Today, a cordon remains in place on Staniforth Road on a small section of the footpath close to the junction with Barnardiston Road.
The road has reopened to traffic.
Watch our clip above of the police scene on Staniforth Road today.