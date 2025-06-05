This is the scene on Staniforth Road today following a fatal crash on Wednesday that claimed the life of a teenage boy.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A manhunt is underway today to find the driver of a grey Audi that failed to stop following a collision with an e-bike and a pedestrian.

This is the scene on Staniforth Road today (June 5) following a fatal crash on Wednesday that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy. A police cordon remains in place but the road has been reopened to traffic. | National World

Tragically, the pedestrian - a 16-year-old boy - died in hospital last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, a cordon remains in place on Staniforth Road on a small section of the footpath close to the junction with Barnardiston Road.

The road has reopened to traffic.

Watch our clip above of the police scene on Staniforth Road today.